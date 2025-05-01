Which of the following is an example of a non-bank credit option?
A
Personal loan from a commercial bank
B
Credit card issued by a retail store
C
Certificate of deposit from a bank
D
Savings account with a credit union
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of non-bank credit options: These are credit facilities provided by entities other than traditional banks, such as retail stores, online lenders, or other financial institutions.
Analyze each option provided in the question: Determine whether the credit option is issued by a traditional bank or a non-bank entity.
Option 1: 'Personal loan from a commercial bank' - This is a bank credit option because it is issued by a commercial bank.
Option 2: 'Credit card issued by a retail store' - This is a non-bank credit option because it is issued by a retail store, not a traditional bank.
Option 3 and 4: 'Certificate of deposit from a bank' and 'Savings account with a credit union' - Both are financial products offered by banks or credit unions, not non-bank credit options.
