Understand the concept of variable expenses: Variable expenses are costs that change in proportion to the level of production or business activity. They increase or decrease depending on the volume of goods or services produced.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Depreciation on equipment, factory rent, and salaries of administrative staff are fixed expenses because they do not vary with production levels. These costs remain constant regardless of the number of units produced.
Focus on the correct answer: Direct materials cost is a variable expense because it directly depends on the quantity of goods produced. For example, if more units are manufactured, more raw materials are required, increasing the direct materials cost.
Relate the concept to real-world scenarios: Think of direct materials as the raw ingredients in a recipe. If you bake more cakes, you need more flour, sugar, and eggs, which increases the cost proportionally.
Summarize the key takeaway: Variable expenses, like direct materials cost, fluctuate with production levels, while fixed expenses remain constant regardless of output.
