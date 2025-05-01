All of the following would show up on a credit report except:
A
Payment history on credit cards
B
Outstanding loan balances
C
Bankruptcy filings
D
Types of accounting methods used by a business
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a credit report: A credit report is a detailed record of an individual's credit history, used by lenders to assess creditworthiness.
Identify the common elements included in a credit report: These typically include payment history, outstanding loan balances, bankruptcy filings, and other financial behaviors related to personal credit.
Recognize that the types of accounting methods used by a business are not related to personal credit history: Accounting methods (e.g., cash basis or accrual basis) pertain to how businesses record financial transactions, not individual credit behavior.
Clarify the distinction between personal credit information and business accounting practices: Personal credit reports focus on individual financial activities, while accounting methods are relevant to business financial reporting.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Types of accounting methods used by a business,' as it does not pertain to personal credit history and would not appear on a credit report.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian