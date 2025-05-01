Managerial accounting primarily provides information to:
A
External users such as investors and creditors
B
The general public
C
Internal users such as managers and employees
D
Government agencies for regulatory purposes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between financial accounting and managerial accounting. Financial accounting focuses on providing information to external users such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies, while managerial accounting is designed to assist internal users like managers and employees in decision-making.
Identify the primary purpose of managerial accounting. It is to provide detailed, relevant, and timely information to internal users to help them plan, control, and make strategic decisions for the organization.
Recognize the types of internal users who benefit from managerial accounting. These include managers, department heads, and employees who are involved in operational and strategic decision-making processes.
Eliminate the incorrect options. External users such as investors and creditors rely on financial accounting reports, not managerial accounting. Similarly, the general public and government agencies are not the primary audience for managerial accounting.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Internal users such as managers and employees,' as managerial accounting is specifically tailored to meet their needs for internal decision-making and operational efficiency.
