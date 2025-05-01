Which of the following statements about sales-target marketing objectives is accurate?
A
Sales-target marketing objectives are primarily concerned with improving customer satisfaction rather than sales figures.
B
Sales-target marketing objectives focus on achieving specific sales volume or market share within a defined period.
C
Sales-target marketing objectives are set by the accounting department and do not involve the marketing team.
D
Sales-target marketing objectives are unrelated to measurable outcomes and focus only on brand awareness.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sales-target marketing objectives: These objectives are specific goals related to sales volume, revenue, or market share that a company aims to achieve within a defined time frame.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each statement to determine its accuracy based on the definition and purpose of sales-target marketing objectives.
Option 1: 'Sales-target marketing objectives are primarily concerned with improving customer satisfaction rather than sales figures.' This is incorrect because sales-target objectives focus on measurable sales outcomes, not customer satisfaction.
Option 2: 'Sales-target marketing objectives focus on achieving specific sales volume or market share within a defined period.' This is accurate because it aligns with the definition of sales-target marketing objectives.
Option 3 and 4: 'Sales-target marketing objectives are set by the accounting department and do not involve the marketing team' and 'Sales-target marketing objectives are unrelated to measurable outcomes and focus only on brand awareness.' Both are incorrect because sales-target objectives are measurable and typically involve collaboration between marketing and sales teams.
