All of the following statements regarding 529 plans are true EXCEPT:
A
Contributions to a 529 plan are tax-deductible on your federal income tax return.
B
The account owner retains control over the assets in the plan.
C
Withdrawals used for qualified education expenses are generally tax-free.
D
Funds in a 529 plan can be used at most accredited colleges and universities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of 529 plans: A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged savings plan designed to encourage saving for future education costs. It is named after Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code.
Review the tax implications of contributions: Contributions to a 529 plan are not tax-deductible on your federal income tax return. However, some states may offer tax deductions or credits for contributions to a 529 plan.
Examine the control over assets: The account owner retains control over the assets in the plan, even after the beneficiary reaches legal adulthood. This is a key feature of 529 plans.
Analyze withdrawals for qualified education expenses: Withdrawals used for qualified education expenses, such as tuition, books, and room and board, are generally tax-free. This is one of the primary benefits of a 529 plan.
Consider the flexibility of fund usage: Funds in a 529 plan can be used at most accredited colleges and universities, including some institutions outside the United States. This makes the plan versatile for higher education purposes.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian