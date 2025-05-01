Which of the following best describes the death benefit associated with a variable annuity contract?
A
It pays only the current market value of the investments at the time of the annuitant's death.
B
It guarantees that the beneficiary will receive at least the amount originally invested, regardless of investment performance.
C
It provides a fixed interest payment to the beneficiary for a specified period.
D
It guarantees the beneficiary will receive the highest account value achieved during the contract's life.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a variable annuity contract. A variable annuity is a type of investment product that provides periodic payments to the annuitant, typically during retirement, and includes a death benefit feature.
Step 2: Analyze the death benefit feature of a variable annuity. The death benefit guarantees that the beneficiary will receive at least the amount originally invested, regardless of the investment's performance. This is a key feature designed to protect the original investment.
Step 3: Evaluate the options provided in the question. Compare each option against the definition and features of the death benefit in a variable annuity contract.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, the option stating 'It pays only the current market value of the investments at the time of the annuitant's death' is incorrect because the death benefit guarantees the original investment amount, not just the market value.
Step 5: Select the correct answer based on the analysis. The correct answer is: 'It guarantees that the beneficiary will receive at least the amount originally invested, regardless of investment performance.'
