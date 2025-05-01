A notice in public records showing that a lawsuit may stop the transfer of title to real estate is known as:
A
Lis pendens
B
Easement
C
Lien
D
Deed restriction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'Lis pendens': It is a Latin term meaning 'pending lawsuit.' In financial accounting and real estate, it refers to a notice filed in public records indicating that a property is subject to a legal dispute, which may affect its transfer of title.
Compare the term 'Lis pendens' with the other options: Easement, Lien, and Deed restriction. Each of these terms has a distinct meaning and application in real estate and financial accounting.
Define 'Easement': It is a legal right to use another person's land for a specific purpose, such as access or utility placement, but it does not stop the transfer of title.
Define 'Lien': It is a legal claim or hold on a property as security for a debt or obligation, which can affect the transfer of title but is not specifically tied to a pending lawsuit.
Define 'Deed restriction': It is a limitation or condition written into the deed of a property, restricting its use or development, but it does not indicate a pending lawsuit. Based on these definitions, 'Lis pendens' is the correct term for a notice showing that a lawsuit may stop the transfer of title.
