In a general partnership, each partner is personally liable for:
A
Debts and obligations up to the amount of their capital contribution
B
No debts or obligations of the partnership
C
All debts and obligations of the partnership, regardless of which partner incurred them
D
Only the debts and obligations they personally incur
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a general partnership: In a general partnership, all partners share equal responsibility for the business's operations, profits, and liabilities unless otherwise agreed upon.
Clarify the liability structure: In a general partnership, each partner is personally liable for all debts and obligations of the partnership, regardless of which partner incurred them. This is a key characteristic of general partnerships.
Compare the options provided: Analyze each option to determine which aligns with the legal framework of general partnerships. For example, the option stating 'Debts and obligations up to the amount of their capital contribution' is incorrect because liability is not limited to capital contribution.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct answer is 'All debts and obligations of the partnership, regardless of which partner incurred them,' as this reflects the unlimited liability principle in general partnerships.
Summarize the reasoning: Partners in a general partnership have joint and several liability, meaning creditors can pursue any partner for the full amount of the partnership's debts and obligations, regardless of individual contributions or actions.
