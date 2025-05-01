Which of the following is a disadvantage of the corporate form of business?
A
Double taxation of earnings
B
Limited ability to raise capital
C
Unlimited liability of owners
D
Lack of continuity in existence
Understand the corporate form of business: A corporation is a legal entity separate from its owners, providing limited liability to its shareholders and continuity of existence.
Review the advantages of a corporation: Corporations can raise capital more easily through the issuance of shares, have limited liability for owners, and have continuity of existence regardless of changes in ownership.
Identify the disadvantages of a corporation: One key disadvantage is double taxation, where corporate earnings are taxed at the corporate level and again at the individual level when distributed as dividends.
Analyze the options provided: Double taxation of earnings is a disadvantage specific to corporations, while the other options (limited ability to raise capital, unlimited liability of owners, and lack of continuity in existence) are not applicable to corporations.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Double taxation of earnings,' as it is a unique disadvantage of the corporate form of business compared to other business structures.
