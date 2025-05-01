Which type of accounting identifies the holders who have the first claim to the cash flows of the firm?
A
Preferred shareholders
B
Equity holders
C
Debt holders
D
Government (tax authorities)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cash flow claims: In financial accounting, cash flows generated by a firm are distributed based on priority. Different stakeholders have varying levels of claim to these cash flows.
Identify the hierarchy of claims: Debt holders typically have the first claim to the cash flows of a firm. This is because they are creditors, and the firm is obligated to repay its debts before distributing funds to other stakeholders.
Compare the claims of other stakeholders: Preferred shareholders and equity holders (common shareholders) have claims to the firm's cash flows, but these are subordinate to debt holders. Equity holders receive residual cash flows after all obligations are met.
Consider the role of government (tax authorities): The government has a claim to cash flows in the form of taxes, but this is not considered a 'first claim' in the context of financial accounting. Taxes are calculated based on profits, which occur after debt obligations are addressed.
Conclude the priority order: Debt holders are prioritized because their claims are contractual obligations, ensuring they are paid before any distributions to shareholders or other parties.
