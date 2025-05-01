Which type of accounting most commonly deals with the classification and allocation of factory overhead, which includes all manufacturing costs except direct materials and direct labor?
A
Cost Accounting
B
Financial Accounting
C
Managerial Accounting
D
Tax Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of factory overhead: Factory overhead refers to all manufacturing costs that are not direct materials or direct labor. These include costs such as utilities, depreciation of equipment, and maintenance expenses.
Recognize the role of Cost Accounting: Cost Accounting focuses on tracking, analyzing, and allocating costs associated with production, including factory overhead. It helps businesses determine the cost of manufacturing products and services.
Differentiate between the accounting types: Financial Accounting deals with preparing financial statements for external stakeholders, Managerial Accounting focuses on internal decision-making, and Tax Accounting is concerned with compliance and tax reporting. Cost Accounting specifically addresses the classification and allocation of manufacturing costs.
Identify the correct answer: Since the problem asks about the classification and allocation of factory overhead, the type of accounting that most commonly deals with this is Cost Accounting.
Conclude the reasoning: Cost Accounting is essential for understanding production costs, setting prices, and improving efficiency, making it the most relevant type of accounting for handling factory overhead.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian