Which of the following transactions best illustrates a cash outflow related to receivables?
A
Writing off an uncollectible account receivable
B
Collecting cash from a customer on account
C
Factoring accounts receivable with recourse and paying a service fee to the factor
D
Recognizing interest revenue on a note receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cash outflow: A cash outflow occurs when cash is spent or paid out by the business, reducing the cash balance.
Analyze each transaction option: Writing off an uncollectible account receivable does not involve cash; it is an accounting adjustment. Collecting cash from a customer on account is a cash inflow, not an outflow. Recognizing interest revenue on a note receivable is a revenue recognition event, not a cash transaction.
Focus on the transaction involving factoring accounts receivable with recourse: Factoring is the process of selling accounts receivable to a third party (factor) for immediate cash. With recourse means the seller retains some liability if the receivables are uncollectible.
Identify the cash outflow in factoring: When accounts receivable are factored, the business typically pays a service fee to the factor, which represents a cash outflow.
Conclude that the correct transaction illustrating a cash outflow related to receivables is factoring accounts receivable with recourse and paying a service fee to the factor.
