In which of the following situations is a company most likely to issue a note receivable?
A
When a customer pays cash immediately for goods or services.
B
When a company receives inventory on account from a supplier.
C
When a customer needs an extension on payment and agrees to sign a formal written promise to pay with interest.
D
When a company writes off an uncollectible account as a bad debt.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a note receivable: A note receivable is a formal written promise from a customer to pay a specific amount of money, usually with interest, at a future date. It is typically issued when a customer cannot pay immediately and requires an extension on payment terms.
Analyze the given options: Evaluate each scenario to determine whether it involves the issuance of a note receivable. For example, immediate cash payment does not require a formal promise, and receiving inventory on account is a typical accounts payable transaction, not a note receivable.
Focus on the correct scenario: A note receivable is most likely issued when a customer needs an extension on payment and agrees to sign a formal written promise to pay with interest. This situation aligns with the definition and purpose of a note receivable.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Writing off an uncollectible account as bad debt does not involve issuing a note receivable, as the account is deemed uncollectible and removed from the books.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct situation for issuing a note receivable is when a customer requires an extension on payment and agrees to formalize the obligation with interest, ensuring the company has a legal claim to the payment in the future.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian