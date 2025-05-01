Which of the following is true about accounts receivable loans?
A
They are loans that must be repaid within 30 days regardless of the receivables' collection period.
B
They are loans that require no collateral and are based solely on a company's credit rating.
C
They are loans secured by a company's outstanding accounts receivable balances.
D
They are loans used exclusively for purchasing inventory.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable loans: These are loans where a company uses its outstanding accounts receivable balances as collateral to secure financing. Accounts receivable represent amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit.
Analyze the first option: 'They are loans that must be repaid within 30 days regardless of the receivables' collection period.' This is incorrect because repayment terms for accounts receivable loans depend on the agreement with the lender, not a fixed 30-day period.
Evaluate the second option: 'They are loans that require no collateral and are based solely on a company's credit rating.' This is incorrect because accounts receivable loans are secured loans, meaning they require collateral, specifically the accounts receivable balances.
Assess the third option: 'They are loans secured by a company's outstanding accounts receivable balances.' This is correct because accounts receivable loans are indeed secured by the company's receivables, which act as collateral for the loan.
Review the fourth option: 'They are loans used exclusively for purchasing inventory.' This is incorrect because accounts receivable loans can be used for various purposes, not just inventory purchases. Their primary function is to provide liquidity based on receivables.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian