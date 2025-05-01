Which term best describes the process of planning, staffing, leading, and organizing employees within a business organization?
A
Marketing
B
Management
C
Accounting
D
Finance
Step 1: Understand the key terms provided in the question: Marketing, Management, Accounting, and Finance. Each term represents a distinct function within a business organization.
Step 2: Define the term 'Management' as it relates to the process of planning, staffing, leading, and organizing employees. Management involves coordinating resources and people to achieve organizational goals effectively.
Step 3: Compare the term 'Management' with the other options: Marketing, Accounting, and Finance. Marketing focuses on promoting and selling products or services, Accounting deals with recording and reporting financial transactions, and Finance involves managing money and investments.
Step 4: Recognize that the process described in the question—planning, staffing, leading, and organizing employees—is a core function of Management, as it directly pertains to overseeing and coordinating human resources and operations.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'Management' best fits the description provided in the question, as it encompasses the activities mentioned.
