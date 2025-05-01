Abe is a business owner developing a new company. He wants to have complete control over business decisions and keep all the profits, but he is also concerned about unlimited personal liability. Which type of business organization best addresses his concern about liability?
A
Sole proprietorship
B
Partnership
C
Corporation
D
General partnership
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristics of each type of business organization mentioned in the problem: Sole proprietorship, Partnership, Corporation, and General partnership.
Sole proprietorship: This type of business is owned and operated by one individual. The owner has complete control over business decisions and keeps all profits, but they also face unlimited personal liability for business debts and obligations.
Partnership and General partnership: These involve two or more individuals sharing ownership, profits, and decision-making. However, partners typically face unlimited personal liability for the business's debts, unless structured as a limited partnership.
Corporation: A corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners (shareholders). It provides limited liability protection, meaning the owners are not personally liable for the corporation's debts. However, corporations may have more complex structures and regulations compared to sole proprietorships.
Based on Abe's concerns about unlimited personal liability and his desire to maintain control over business decisions, the corporation is the best option. It addresses his liability concerns while allowing him to structure the corporation in a way that retains control (e.g., being the sole shareholder or majority shareholder).
