non-profit entity focused solely on charitable activities
C
personal savings account used for investment
D
organization that provides goods or services to earn a profit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a business: A business is an organization that provides goods or services with the primary goal of earning a profit.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review each option provided and determine if it aligns with the definition of a business.
Option 1: 'Government agency that regulates commerce' - This is incorrect because government agencies are not businesses; they are regulatory bodies.
Option 2: 'Non-profit entity focused solely on charitable activities' - This is incorrect because non-profit entities do not aim to earn a profit, which is a key characteristic of a business.
Option 3: 'Personal savings account used for investment' - This is incorrect because a savings account is a financial tool, not an organization providing goods or services. The correct answer is the fourth option: 'organization that provides goods or services to earn a profit.'
