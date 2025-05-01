Barry owns a small business by himself and is personally liable for all the debts of the business. What type of business organization does Barry most likely have?
A
Corporation
B
Sole proprietorship
C
Partnership
D
Limited liability company (LLC)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of each type of business organization listed in the problem. A corporation is a separate legal entity where owners (shareholders) are not personally liable for the debts of the business. A partnership involves two or more individuals sharing ownership and liability. A limited liability company (LLC) provides limited liability protection to its owners. A sole proprietorship is owned by one individual who is personally liable for all debts of the business.
Step 2: Identify the key detail in the problem: Barry owns the business by himself and is personally liable for all debts. This indicates that the business does not have limited liability protection and is not shared with other owners.
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not match the description. A corporation and LLC provide limited liability protection, so they do not fit the scenario. A partnership requires multiple owners, which also does not apply here.
Step 4: Recognize that the sole proprietorship is the only type of business organization where the owner is personally liable for all debts and operates the business alone.
Step 5: Conclude that Barry most likely has a sole proprietorship based on the characteristics and details provided in the problem.
