Which of the following items might a management team want to include on their Profit & Loss (P&L) statement that a CPA typically does not add?
A
Non-GAAP adjustments such as EBITDA
B
Interest expense
C
Depreciation expense
D
Cost of goods sold (COGS)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a Profit & Loss (P&L) statement: It is a financial report summarizing revenues, costs, and expenses over a specific period to determine the net profit or loss.
Recognize the difference between GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) and Non-GAAP measures: GAAP is standardized and used by CPAs, while Non-GAAP adjustments are often used by management to provide additional insights into financial performance.
Identify the items typically included by a CPA on a P&L statement: These include Interest Expense, Depreciation Expense, and Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), as they are standard GAAP-compliant components.
Understand Non-GAAP adjustments such as EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization): Management teams may include these adjustments to focus on operational performance by excluding certain expenses.
Conclude that management teams might include Non-GAAP adjustments like EBITDA on their P&L statement to provide a clearer picture of operational profitability, which is not typically added by CPAs following GAAP standards.
