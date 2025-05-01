Which of the following is NOT an element of the income statement that is affected by supply chain management?
A
Operating Expenses
B
Sales Revenue
C
Retained Earnings
D
Cost of Goods Sold
1
Understand the elements of the income statement: The income statement includes components such as Sales Revenue, Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), and Operating Expenses. These elements are directly related to the operations and performance of a business during a specific period.
Recognize the role of supply chain management: Supply chain management impacts various aspects of the income statement, such as Sales Revenue (through product availability and customer satisfaction), Cost of Goods Sold (through procurement and production efficiency), and Operating Expenses (through logistics and distribution costs).
Identify Retained Earnings: Retained Earnings is not an element of the income statement. It is part of the equity section of the balance sheet and represents the cumulative net income retained by the company after dividends are paid.
Determine the correct answer: Since Retained Earnings is not part of the income statement and is not directly affected by supply chain management, it is the correct answer to the question.
Conclude: The other options (Operating Expenses, Sales Revenue, and Cost of Goods Sold) are all elements of the income statement and are influenced by supply chain management activities.
