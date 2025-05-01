Which of the following statements is generally NOT true from an investor's perspective regarding investments in securities?
A
The market value of securities can fluctuate over time.
B
All investments in securities guarantee a fixed return.
C
Investments in equity securities may result in gains or losses.
D
Investors may receive dividends from certain types of securities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. It is asking about statements that are generally NOT true from an investor's perspective regarding investments in securities. This means we need to identify the statement that does not align with typical investment realities.
Step 2: Analyze each statement provided in the question. For example: 'The market value of securities can fluctuate over time' is generally true because securities are subject to market conditions.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement 'Investments in equity securities may result in gains or losses.' This is also true because equity securities are tied to the performance of the issuing company and market conditions.
Step 4: Consider the statement 'Investors may receive dividends from certain types of securities.' This is true for securities like dividend-paying stocks or certain bonds.
Step 5: Examine the statement 'All investments in securities guarantee a fixed return.' This is generally NOT true because most securities, especially equity securities, do not guarantee fixed returns due to market risks and fluctuations.
