Which of the following is a capital budgeting decision?
A
Deciding whether to purchase new manufacturing equipment
B
Approving employee travel expenses
C
Selecting a supplier for office supplies
D
Determining the amount of cash to keep in the petty cash fund
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of capital budgeting: Capital budgeting involves evaluating and deciding on long-term investment projects, such as purchasing equipment, constructing facilities, or launching new products. These decisions typically require significant financial resources and impact the company's future operations and profitability.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Review each option to determine whether it involves a long-term investment decision or a routine operational expense.
Option 1: Deciding whether to purchase new manufacturing equipment. This is a capital budgeting decision because it involves evaluating a long-term investment that will impact the company's production capacity and financial performance over time.
Option 2: Approving employee travel expenses. This is not a capital budgeting decision because it pertains to routine operational expenses and does not involve a long-term investment.
Option 3: Selecting a supplier for office supplies and Option 4: Determining the amount of cash to keep in the petty cash fund. Both are operational decisions and do not involve long-term investments, so they are not capital budgeting decisions.
