Which of the following is a primary market transaction?
A
A company repurchases its own shares from existing shareholders.
B
A mutual fund purchases shares of a company from another investor on the secondary market.
C
An investor sells previously purchased shares to another investor on the stock exchange.
D
A corporation issues new shares of stock to the public for the first time through an initial public offering (IPO).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a primary market transaction: A primary market transaction occurs when securities are created and sold directly by the issuing entity to investors. This is the first time the securities are made available to the public.
Differentiate between primary and secondary market transactions: In the secondary market, securities are traded between investors after they have been issued in the primary market. The issuing entity is not directly involved in secondary market transactions.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it involves the creation and direct sale of securities by the issuing entity (primary market) or the trading of existing securities between investors (secondary market).
Focus on the correct answer: The correct answer is the scenario where a corporation issues new shares of stock to the public for the first time through an initial public offering (IPO). This is a classic example of a primary market transaction.
Conclude the reasoning: The other options involve repurchasing shares, mutual fund transactions, or investor-to-investor trades, all of which are secondary market activities. Only the IPO involves the creation and direct sale of new securities by the issuing entity.
