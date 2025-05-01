Which type of receivable is most likely to be refunded to an employee, such as Susan, based on the taxes withheld and reported on her Form W-2?
A
Income tax receivable
B
Accounts receivable
C
Interest receivable
D
Notes receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company or individual, typically arising from transactions or obligations. In this case, the focus is on a refund related to taxes withheld.
Analyze the context of the problem: Susan is an employee, and the question refers to taxes withheld and reported on her Form W-2. Form W-2 is used to report wages and tax information to employees and the IRS.
Identify the type of receivable related to tax refunds: When taxes are withheld from an employee's paycheck, they may be eligible for a refund if the amount withheld exceeds their actual tax liability. This refund is categorized as an 'Income tax receivable.'
Compare the other options: Accounts receivable typically refers to amounts owed by customers for goods or services. Interest receivable refers to interest earned but not yet received. Notes receivable refers to amounts owed under formal agreements or promissory notes. None of these are related to tax refunds.
Conclude that the correct type of receivable in this scenario is 'Income tax receivable,' as it directly pertains to the refund of taxes withheld and reported on Form W-2.
