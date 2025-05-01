The primary objective of financial accounting is to:
A
Assist management in planning and controlling business operations
B
Provide useful financial information to external users for decision making
C
Ensure compliance with internal company policies
D
Calculate income tax owed to the government
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary objective of financial accounting: Financial accounting focuses on providing accurate and reliable financial information to external users, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies, to aid in their decision-making processes.
Differentiate financial accounting from managerial accounting: Managerial accounting is designed to assist management in planning and controlling business operations, whereas financial accounting is aimed at external users.
Recognize the role of financial accounting in compliance: While financial accounting ensures compliance with external regulations and standards (e.g., GAAP or IFRS), it does not focus on internal company policies.
Clarify the relationship between financial accounting and taxation: Financial accounting provides the basis for calculating taxable income, but its primary goal is not to calculate income tax owed to the government.
Conclude that the correct answer aligns with the primary objective: The main purpose of financial accounting is to provide useful financial information to external users for decision-making, distinguishing it from other accounting functions.
