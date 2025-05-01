Which type of receivable is generated when a company earns income from renting out its property?
A
Accounts receivable
B
Notes receivable
C
Rent receivable
D
Interest receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. They are classified based on the nature of the transaction that generated them.
Analyze the scenario: The company earns income from renting out its property. This indicates that the receivable is related to rental income.
Identify the correct type of receivable: Receivables related to rental income are specifically categorized as 'Rent receivable.' This is distinct from other types of receivables such as accounts receivable (from sales of goods/services), notes receivable (formal written promises to pay), or interest receivable (earned interest).
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Accounts receivable typically arise from sales transactions, notes receivable involve formal agreements, and interest receivable pertains to earned interest. None of these directly relate to rental income.
Conclude: The correct type of receivable for income earned from renting out property is 'Rent receivable,' as it directly corresponds to the nature of the transaction.
