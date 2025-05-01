In the context of receivables, how does the value of collateral or a down payment affect the accounting or risk assessment of a receivable?
A
It requires the receivable to be classified as a note receivable.
B
It increases the interest revenue recognized on the receivable.
C
It reduces the credit risk associated with the receivable.
D
It eliminates the need to estimate bad debt expense.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables represent amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. They are classified as either accounts receivable (short-term) or notes receivable (long-term, often with interest).
Recognize the role of collateral or down payment: Collateral is an asset pledged by the borrower to secure the receivable, while a down payment is an upfront payment made by the borrower. Both serve to reduce the lender's exposure to risk.
Analyze the impact on credit risk: Collateral or a down payment reduces the credit risk associated with the receivable because it provides a safety net for the lender in case the borrower defaults. This makes the receivable less risky to hold.
Clarify why bad debt expense estimation is still necessary: Even with collateral or a down payment, there is still a possibility of default. Therefore, companies must continue to estimate bad debt expense to account for potential losses.
Understand why interest revenue is unaffected: The presence of collateral or a down payment does not directly increase the interest revenue recognized on the receivable. Interest revenue is determined by the terms of the note or agreement, not the presence of collateral.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian