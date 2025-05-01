Which of the following is true of defined contribution plans?
A
The plan's liability is reported on the employer's balance sheet.
B
The employer guarantees a specific retirement benefit amount to employees.
C
Investment risk is borne by the employer.
D
The employer's obligation is limited to making specified contributions to the plan.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a defined contribution plan: In this type of retirement plan, the employer's obligation is limited to making specified contributions to the employee's retirement account. The employer does not guarantee a specific retirement benefit amount.
Compare defined contribution plans with defined benefit plans: In a defined benefit plan, the employer guarantees a specific retirement benefit amount, and the investment risk is borne by the employer. In contrast, in a defined contribution plan, the investment risk is borne by the employee.
Analyze the employer's liability: For defined contribution plans, the employer's liability is limited to the contributions specified in the plan agreement. This liability is not reported on the employer's balance sheet as a long-term obligation.
Evaluate the investment risk: In defined contribution plans, the investment risk is transferred to the employee. The employee's retirement benefit depends on the performance of the investments made with the contributions.
Conclude the correct answer: Based on the characteristics of defined contribution plans, the correct statement is: 'The employer's obligation is limited to making specified contributions to the plan.'
