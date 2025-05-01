Which type of accounting activities are essential for business operations but do not provide a competitive advantage?
A
Support activities
B
Strategic activities
C
Core activities
D
Value-added activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms provided in the options: Support activities, Strategic activities, Core activities, and Value-added activities.
Support activities refer to essential accounting tasks that help maintain business operations, such as payroll processing, compliance reporting, and record-keeping. These activities are necessary but do not directly contribute to a competitive advantage.
Strategic activities involve long-term planning and decision-making that align with the business's goals and objectives, often aimed at gaining a competitive edge.
Core activities are the primary functions of a business that directly contribute to its value creation and competitive advantage, such as production or service delivery.
Value-added activities are processes that enhance the value of a product or service, making it more appealing to customers and contributing to competitive advantage. Based on these definitions, identify which type of activity does not provide a competitive advantage.
