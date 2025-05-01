A conglomerate fits which type of corporate diversification model?
Related diversification
Horizontal integration
Vertical integration
Unrelated diversification
Understand the concept of corporate diversification: Corporate diversification refers to a strategy where a company expands its operations into different markets or industries to reduce risk and increase profitability.
Learn about the types of diversification: Related diversification involves entering industries that are similar or connected to the company's existing operations. Horizontal integration refers to acquiring or merging with competitors in the same industry. Vertical integration involves controlling multiple stages of the supply chain. Unrelated diversification involves entering industries that have no connection to the company's current operations.
Analyze the characteristics of a conglomerate: A conglomerate is a large corporation that owns businesses in multiple, unrelated industries. These businesses operate independently and are not connected by any common thread.
Match the definition of a conglomerate to the diversification model: Since a conglomerate operates in unrelated industries, it fits the model of unrelated diversification.
Conclude that the correct answer is unrelated diversification, as it aligns with the definition and characteristics of a conglomerate.
