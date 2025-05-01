Which of the following items is NOT included in inventory on a company's balance sheet?
A
Work in process inventory
B
Raw materials awaiting production
C
Finished goods ready for sale
D
Goods held on consignment for another company
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory: Inventory on a company's balance sheet includes items that are owned by the company and are intended for sale or production. These typically include raw materials, work in process, and finished goods.
Review the definition of goods held on consignment: Goods held on consignment are items that a company is storing or selling on behalf of another company. These goods are not owned by the company holding them, and therefore, they are not included in the company's inventory.
Analyze each option: Work in process inventory, raw materials awaiting production, and finished goods ready for sale are all owned by the company and are part of the production or sales process. These items are included in inventory on the balance sheet.
Compare goods held on consignment: Since goods held on consignment are not owned by the company, they do not meet the criteria for inclusion in inventory on the balance sheet.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'Goods held on consignment for another company' because these items are not owned by the company and are therefore excluded from inventory on the balance sheet.
