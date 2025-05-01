Which of the following items used to reconcile cash does NOT require an adjusting entry in the accounting records?
A
Interest earned on bank account
B
Deposits in transit
C
NSF (non-sufficient funds) checks
D
Bank service charges
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bank reconciliation: Bank reconciliation is the process of comparing the company's cash records with the bank statement to identify discrepancies and ensure accuracy.
Identify items that require adjusting entries: Adjusting entries are necessary for items that affect the company's accounting records but are not yet recorded, such as interest earned, NSF checks, and bank service charges.
Analyze deposits in transit: Deposits in transit are amounts that have been recorded in the company's books but have not yet been processed by the bank. These do not require adjusting entries because they are already accounted for in the company's records.
Compare the other options: Interest earned, NSF checks, and bank service charges all require adjustments because they impact the company's cash balance and need to be recorded in the accounting system.
Conclude that deposits in transit do not require an adjusting entry, as they are timing differences between the company's records and the bank statement, not unrecorded transactions.
