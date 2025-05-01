Which of the following is NOT a step in reconciling a bank statement?
A
Recording journal entries for bank service charges and interest earned
B
Preparing a budget for the next fiscal year
C
Identifying outstanding checks and deposits in transit
D
Comparing the bank statement balance with the company's cash account balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of bank reconciliation: It is the process of ensuring that the company's cash account balance matches the balance reported by the bank in the bank statement.
Review the steps typically involved in reconciling a bank statement: These include comparing the bank statement balance with the company's cash account balance, identifying outstanding checks and deposits in transit, and recording journal entries for bank service charges and interest earned.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Determine which activities are directly related to the reconciliation process and which are unrelated.
Recognize that preparing a budget for the next fiscal year is not part of the bank reconciliation process. Budget preparation is a separate financial planning activity and does not involve reconciling cash balances.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Preparing a budget for the next fiscal year,' as it is unrelated to the steps involved in reconciling a bank statement.
