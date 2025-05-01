Which of the following is NOT a step in preparing departmental income statements?
A
Identifying direct expenses for each department
B
Recording dividends declared to shareholders
C
Allocating indirect expenses to departments
D
Calculating departmental net income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of departmental income statements. These statements are used to evaluate the performance of individual departments within a company by identifying revenues and expenses specific to each department.
Step 2: Review the typical steps involved in preparing departmental income statements. These include identifying direct expenses for each department, allocating indirect expenses to departments, and calculating departmental net income.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The first three options are directly related to the preparation of departmental income statements, while the fourth option, 'Recording dividends declared to shareholders,' is unrelated to departmental income statements.
Step 4: Recall that dividends declared to shareholders are part of equity transactions and are recorded in the equity section of the financial statements, not in departmental income statements.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Recording dividends declared to shareholders' is NOT a step in preparing departmental income statements, as it pertains to shareholder equity rather than departmental performance.
