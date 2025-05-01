By holding a portfolio of more than 30 stocks, this portfolio can have:
A
Higher unsystematic risk compared to a single stock
B
Significantly reduced unsystematic risk due to diversification
C
No risk at all
D
Increased exposure to systematic risk only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of unsystematic risk: Unsystematic risk, also known as diversifiable risk, is the risk specific to a company or industry. It can be mitigated through diversification by holding a variety of stocks in a portfolio.
Understand the concept of systematic risk: Systematic risk, also known as market risk, is inherent to the entire market and cannot be eliminated through diversification. Examples include interest rate changes, inflation, and economic recessions.
Recognize the role of diversification: Diversification involves holding multiple stocks across different industries to reduce unsystematic risk. By spreading investments, the impact of poor performance in one stock or industry is minimized.
Analyze the options provided: Holding a portfolio of more than 30 stocks significantly reduces unsystematic risk due to diversification. However, systematic risk remains and cannot be eliminated.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'Significantly reduced unsystematic risk due to diversification,' as diversification reduces company-specific risks but does not eliminate market-wide risks.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian