The use of a debit card is most similar to which of the following accounting transactions?
A
Receiving a loan from a bank
B
Writing a check for a future payment
C
Making a credit purchase
D
Paying cash for a purchase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of a debit card transaction: A debit card directly withdraws funds from the user's bank account at the time of purchase, meaning the payment is immediate and uses cash available in the account.
Compare the options provided: Analyze each option to determine which one aligns with the characteristics of a debit card transaction.
Option 1: Receiving a loan from a bank - This involves borrowing money, which is not similar to a debit card transaction as no borrowing occurs when using a debit card.
Option 2: Writing a check for a future payment - A check represents a promise to pay in the future, which differs from a debit card transaction where payment is immediate.
Option 3: Making a credit purchase - A credit purchase involves deferring payment to a later date, unlike a debit card transaction. Therefore, the correct answer is 'Paying cash for a purchase,' as it reflects the immediate nature of a debit card transaction.
