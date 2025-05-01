Of all the stakeholders, a company’s most basic responsibility is to:
A
Ensure all suppliers are paid before any other obligations
B
Focus solely on community development initiatives
C
Maximize short-term profits for management
D
Provide accurate financial information to its owners and investors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of stakeholders in a company. Stakeholders include owners, investors, employees, suppliers, customers, and the community. Each has different expectations and interests in the company’s operations.
Recognize that the primary responsibility of a company is to its owners and investors, as they provide the capital and bear the risks associated with the business.
Learn that providing accurate financial information is essential for owners and investors to make informed decisions about the company’s performance, financial health, and future prospects.
Understand that financial accounting plays a critical role in fulfilling this responsibility by preparing and presenting financial statements such as the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement.
Note that while other stakeholders are important, the company’s most basic responsibility is to ensure transparency and accuracy in financial reporting to its owners and investors, as this forms the foundation for trust and accountability.
