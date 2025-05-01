A series of equal cash flows occurring at regular intervals is called a(n):
A
depreciation
B
equity
C
liability
D
annuity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an annuity: An annuity refers to a series of equal cash flows occurring at regular intervals over a specified period of time. These cash flows can be payments or receipts, and they are commonly used in financial accounting and investment scenarios.
Differentiate between the given options: Depreciation refers to the allocation of the cost of a tangible asset over its useful life. Equity represents the ownership interest in a company, and liability refers to obligations or debts owed by a company. None of these terms describe a series of equal cash flows at regular intervals.
Recognize the defining characteristics of an annuity: The key features of an annuity are regular intervals (e.g., monthly, annually) and equal cash flows. Examples include loan payments, lease payments, or investment returns.
Apply the definition to the problem: Since the problem describes a series of equal cash flows occurring at regular intervals, it matches the definition of an annuity.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'annuity' based on the explanation and elimination of other options.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian