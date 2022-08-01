Notes Receivable:Interest Receivable Adjusting Entry

Alright. So let's discuss one more adjusting entry related to notes receivable. And this is for the interest receivable. So this is another adjusting entry that's an accrual were accruing for revenue that we've earned but not received yet. So revenue accrued revenue. This is another accrued revenue and its revenue earned before cash is received. Okay, So we're thinking of it in the terms of interest and notes receivable. Remember a notes receivable? They get paid at the end of the end of the maturity and that's when we get the interest as well. So we're gonna be earning interest over the life of the note. So pop quiz rick real quick interest receivable. What kind of account is it? Is it an expense liability asset or revenue? Well the key word here is receivable and anytime we have a receivable we know that it's an asset. Okay? Anything receivable is going to be an asset. So there's two important dates just like with all our adjusting entries, we've got two important days for accrued interest. The first is the period ending date and this is the date that we're doing the adjusting entry. So remember that the company is gonna be earning interest. Revenue. Company earns interest revenue up to the, to the adjustment date but it has not received cash right? It didn't receive the cash for that interest but it's owed to the company. So we have to create the asset on june 1st. Big money company loaned $16,000 to no cash on terms of 8% annual interest for three months. And this was on june 1st. So these dates are important When preparing the June 30 financial statement. Big money company would adjust for the interest earned up to that date. So how much interest have they earned? Well it's what a three month loan and they've earned one of the three months, right? It was loaned on june 1st and we're preparing june 30th financial statements. So it's been one month out of the three months. So let's go ahead and calculate our total interest and then let's think about how much of the total interest was earned. So let's do it over and we'll do it right here. 16,000 is the principal amount times 8% 0.8 Times are annual Ization factor. This will tell us the total amount of interest that there is to be earned. So it was three months right? Three months out of a total of 12 months. So it's three divided by 12. And let's see what this gives us. 16,000 times point oh eight times three divided by 12. That comes out to $320 right there. So that's 320 total interest over the three months. Right? That's over the three months. So we're gonna earn that one month at a time. We're gonna earn one third of that. So 320 divided by three. What does that come out to? Well, it doesn't come out to a pretty number but we'll round it here to $107. Okay it comes out to 107. so we'll leave it at that. So um now we've got this is the interest earned right? They earned one month's worth of interest and if there was three months total in the $320 well they earned one third of that which is 100 and $7 in interest. So now let's make our adjusting entry first. We need to debit interest receivable right because we've earned some interest and it's owed to us. So we're gonna receive it at some point in the future And that's $107 in interest. And then we're going to credit interest revenue right? We've earned this revenue during this period. So we're gonna take the revenue during this period for $107 notice, there was no cash received for that interest but we did earn it from the passing of time. So let's go on to the second one. The second entry is the cash receipt date. So this is the maturity date of the loan where we finally received our principal balance and our interest, we're gonna finally receive it. So the company receives cash, it earns any remaining interest revenue right up to this point. We've only received 107 of our interest revenue but there's 320 total interest. And then we gotta get rid of the interest receivable as well. So august 1st comes around and no cash pays the loan off pays us all the money. So how much money are we gonna receive? Well, we're gonna receive 16,000 plus the interest which we calculated to be 3 20. So the cash we're gonna receive is 16,320. All right, so let's go ahead. We know we're gonna receive that in cash. Let's debit cash for 16 3 20. Right Now, what are we gonna credit first? We have to credit notes receivable to get the note off of our book. Right 16,000. Next we have to get rid of the interest receivable. Right? We finally got that interest paid to us that we had a crew in the previous period. This 107 from the previous entry. Well, we're finally getting paid that amount. So I'm gonna write this here in for interest receivable. Okay, interest receivable. And that was the 107 from the previous entry. And now we just have to make this balance right? So let's go ahead and find out what credit would be what makes this balance. And that's the remaining uh interest revenue. Right? 213. So if you think of the 320 up here, the 320 -107 that was already earned. Well, that means there's 213 left to earn. And that is what we earned in this second period interest revenue. So notice this is interest revenue for 213. So notice what happened, this was just we had to make this entry because of our reporting date. So in year one we earned 107 in interest in year two, we earned 213 but our total interest was 320. Right. Regardless of how we broke it up, based on the year end, we still got the same total interest revenue between the two years of 320. Okay, so you can imagine if all of this happened in one year? Well, we would just have all the interest revenue in one year. But this is because we were splitting it up between the june 30th year and the first year before june 30th and then the new year after june 30th. Cool. Alright. Let's go ahead and pause here and then you guys can try a practice

