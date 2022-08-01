Investment Classification Summary

So regardless of whether we bought a debt security or an equity security, we're going to classify them on our books, depending on what we plan to do with them. Okay, so the first one is a trading security, a trading security. And we usually are gonna use T. S. As an acronym for a trading security. And this is a security that an an investment that we make that we're expecting to sell within the near term and that we're going to be doing active trading with it. Okay. So generally when they when they talk about these classifications, they're gonna have to tell you which category it falls into. But sometimes they won't be so explicit and you'll have to be able to gauge based on what they tell you if you're trying to sell it quickly. Well then you're gonna have to assume it's a trading security compare that let's skip available for sale. And let's go to the last one held to maturity held to maturity. We'll call it H. T. M. As an acronym, held to maturity. Well these are going to have to be debt securities because if you think about an equity security, if you buy common stock in a company, you can't really hold it to maturity, right? A corporation has an unlimited life. It's gonna go on forever. So this is strictly for debt securities and that these are gonna be that the investor intends to hold until the maturity date. So if you think about a bond right, a bond might be a 10 year bond and in 10 years they're gonna repay the principal. Well, if you're expecting to hold it for the whole 10 years and receive all the interest payments, right, then you're gonna have this as a held to maturity investment. And they will have to tell you in the problem, the company intends to hold this investment until maturity, right? Something like that. Now let's look at the middle one here available for sale, which we call A. F. S. Available for sale securities. And this is somewhere in the middle. This is where we intend to sell them right there available for sale. But we're not doing any active trading, like we are with with the trading securities. Okay, So when we, when we have available for sale, it's like, yeah, we'll sell them if the right opportunity comes along, but we're not actively trying to trade them, we're not, you know, buying and selling quite a bit available for sale. So this is kind of a middle ground here. And they're gonna again have to tell you be pretty explicit when they're telling you which category it fits into. So let's learn a little bit more about these different securities, uh these different classifications. Um And when we talk about a trading security, this could be current. So when we talk about classification is where can it show up on the balance sheet? So I'll say Bs for balance sheet classification and those have to be current, right? Because we're actively trading them. Um So we're actively trying to get rid of it in the near term. So those are gonna be current investments available for sale. These could be current or long term as well as held to maturity. They can be current or long term depending on when the maturity date is, but they'll have to tell you in all of these examples and you'll be able to tell if it's current or long term. Right? If we're gonna have that one year threshold like we have always had on our balance sheet. Cool. So that's where we would classify it on the balance sheet. Now, the initial measurement, This is what happens when we initially by the investment. So we're gonna go and buy the shares of stock. How are we gonna make the journal entry and show it on our books? We're gonna show it at cost just like we've done with all other investments or all things that we've purchased, let's say we purchased a piece of machinery. How did we put it on our books at the cost? Right. Whatever we paid for it, it goes on the books about with inventory. When we purchased the inventory, How does it get on our books at the cost? Right. Whatever we paid for it, that's how it's going to get onto our books. However, as time passes, we're gonna change the value of these investments based on a few factors. So when it's a trading security or an available for sale security, we are going to use the fair value. Okay, we're gonna use the fair value of the of the investment. And what does that mean? The fair value. So if you think about, let's say you bought shares of apple and let's say hypothetically they were they were trading for $50 a share when you bought them. And then at the end of the year, when it's time to show your balance sheet, they're trading for $75 a share. Well, you're going to change the value in your book to show on your balance sheet that they have a value of $75 rather than the $50 you purchase them. But when you make that change from, from the cost of the fair value, Well, you're gonna have to take a gain or a loss. Right? And that's these unrealized gains or losses. We're gonna talk more about those once we get into the details of each of these securities, um but those unrealized gains or losses, those are the changes in fair value before you sold the investment. Okay. So when we're talking about a trading security, those unrealized gains or losses are gonna go on the income statement. Okay. But for an available for sale security, these are gonna go in other comprehensive income. We've talked about comprehensive income briefly, because it's not a big topic in this class. This is more for advanced level classes. But if you're gonna have to deal with other comprehensive income, this is probably the only situation you'll deal with it with available for sale securities. And I promise you it's gonna be very easy. Okay. The last one is here behind me, the held to maturity securities. So since you're holding these two maturity, you're going to be earning interest and you're gonna be doing what's called Amortization. So you're gonna keep them on your book at the advertised cost when you learn about bonds or if you've learned about bonds already at this point? Well, that is uh, we're basically going to use the same logic that we did when we do bonds for held to maturity securities. So if you haven't learned about bonds yet, then you're probably not gonna have to do held to maturity securities at this point. So you don't have to worry about it. Okay. And these unrealized gains or losses. Well, there are none when we're doing held to maturity investment because we're not changing the fair value. Remember these unrealized gains or losses? These are changes in fair value uh, since you purchase the investment. Okay. But from, so that's an entei behind me because it's not applicable there. But for health to maturity, that's not the case at all. We don't deal with that. So this is a little cheat sheet that you can keep. Um once we start going through, you'll, you'll kind of have this as a summary. Um but we're gonna go into a lot more details about each of these. So if you're still not feeling 100%, don't worry, we're gonna go into a lot more details coming up. Alright so let's go ahead and start that in the next video.

