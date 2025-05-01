Which of the following financial statements shows a firm's financial position on a particular date?
A
Statement of Retained Earnings
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Balance Sheet
D
Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of each financial statement mentioned in the problem. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Retained Earnings, Statement of Cash Flows, and Income Statement each serve different purposes in financial reporting.
Step 2: Recall that the Balance Sheet is specifically designed to show a firm's financial position at a particular point in time. It includes assets, liabilities, and equity, providing a snapshot of the company's financial health.
Step 3: Contrast the Balance Sheet with the other financial statements. For example, the Income Statement shows the company's performance over a period of time, detailing revenues and expenses. The Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash inflows and outflows during a period, and the Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings over a period.
Step 4: Focus on the key phrase 'financial position on a particular date.' This phrase directly aligns with the purpose of the Balance Sheet, as it provides information about what the company owns (assets), owes (liabilities), and the residual interest (equity) at a specific date.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the Balance Sheet, as it is the financial statement that fulfills the requirement of showing a firm's financial position on a particular date.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian