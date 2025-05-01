Which of the following would NOT be shown on the statement of partners' equity?
A
Total assets of the partnership
B
Withdrawals by partners
C
Partners' capital balances at the beginning of the period
D
Additional investments by partners
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the statement of partners' equity. This financial statement is used to show changes in the equity accounts of the partners in a partnership during a specific period. It includes details such as beginning capital balances, additional investments, withdrawals, and the allocation of net income or loss.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question to determine whether it is typically included in the statement of partners' equity. For example, withdrawals by partners and additional investments by partners are transactions that directly affect the partners' equity and are therefore included.
Step 3: Consider the partners' capital balances at the beginning of the period. These balances are essential for the statement of partners' equity because they serve as the starting point for tracking changes in equity during the period.
Step 4: Evaluate the option 'Total assets of the partnership.' Total assets are part of the balance sheet and represent the resources owned by the partnership. They are not related to the equity section and are therefore not shown on the statement of partners' equity.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Total assets of the partnership,' as it does not belong on the statement of partners' equity, unlike the other options which directly relate to changes in partners' equity.
