Which of the following transactions causes an increase in stockholders’ equity?
A
Paying off a bank loan
B
Issuing common stock for cash
C
Paying dividends to shareholders
D
Purchasing equipment with cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the components of stockholders' equity: Stockholders' equity is made up of common stock, retained earnings, and additional paid-in capital. Transactions that increase these components will increase stockholders' equity.
Analyze the first option, 'Paying off a bank loan': This transaction reduces liabilities but does not directly affect stockholders' equity. It is a balance sheet adjustment between liabilities and assets.
Analyze the second option, 'Issuing common stock for cash': When a company issues common stock, it increases the common stock account (a component of stockholders' equity) and also increases cash (an asset). This transaction directly increases stockholders' equity.
Analyze the third option, 'Paying dividends to shareholders': Dividends are distributions of retained earnings to shareholders. Paying dividends reduces retained earnings, which is a component of stockholders' equity, thereby decreasing stockholders' equity.
Analyze the fourth option, 'Purchasing equipment with cash': This transaction is an exchange of one asset (cash) for another asset (equipment). It does not affect stockholders' equity as it only impacts the asset side of the balance sheet.
