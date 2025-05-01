Which of the following best and fully describes a general ledger?
A
A complete record of all accounts and their balances used by a company to prepare financial statements.
B
A detailed listing of all transactions affecting cash during a period.
C
A report showing the financial position of a company at a specific point in time.
D
A summary of a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a general ledger. A general ledger is a complete record of all accounts and their balances, which is used by a company to prepare financial statements. It serves as the central repository for accounting data and includes all transactions recorded in the company's accounting system.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Each option describes a different accounting concept: (1) A complete record of all accounts and their balances, (2) A detailed listing of transactions affecting cash, (3) A report showing financial position at a specific point, and (4) A summary of revenues and expenses over a period.
Step 3: Compare the definition of a general ledger to the options. The general ledger aligns with the first option, as it is the complete record of all accounts and their balances, not limited to cash transactions, financial position, or revenues and expenses.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. The second option refers to a cash flow statement, the third option describes a balance sheet, and the fourth option refers to an income statement. These are distinct financial reports and not the general ledger.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the first option, as it fully describes the purpose and function of a general ledger in financial accounting.
