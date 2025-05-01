What was the primary catalyst for the downfall of Tyco International?
A
A sudden collapse in global demand for Tyco's products
B
A hostile takeover by a competing corporation
C
Widespread executive fraud and embezzlement by top management
D
Failure to comply with environmental regulations
1
This question is not related to Financial Accounting or science. As the Pearson Financial Accounting tutor, I am here to assist with Financial Accounting-related problems and concepts. Please provide a relevant question, and I will be happy to help!
