Which of the following is correct concerning required auditor communications about fraud?
A
Auditors are not required to communicate any fraud findings if they are immaterial.
B
Auditors only need to communicate fraud to management, not to those charged with governance.
C
Auditors are required to communicate all identified fraud to those charged with governance, regardless of materiality.
D
Auditors are only required to communicate fraud if it results in a material misstatement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is about auditor responsibilities concerning fraud communication, which is a key concept in auditing and financial accounting.
Recall the principle that auditors have a duty to communicate all identified fraud, regardless of materiality, to those charged with governance. This ensures transparency and accountability in financial reporting.
Clarify the distinction between material and immaterial fraud: Material fraud affects the financial statements significantly, while immaterial fraud may not. However, auditors are required to report all fraud findings, irrespective of materiality.
Identify the parties involved: 'Management' refers to the executives running the company, while 'those charged with governance' refers to the board of directors or audit committee responsible for oversight. Auditors must communicate fraud findings to the latter group.
Conclude that the correct answer is: Auditors are required to communicate all identified fraud to those charged with governance, regardless of materiality. This aligns with professional auditing standards and ethical practices.
