Accountants not only provide financial information to the firm, they also:
A
assist in decision-making by analyzing and interpreting financial data
B
focus solely on recording transactions without any analysis
C
are responsible for setting the firm's marketing strategy
D
manage the firm's production operations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of accountants in a business context. Accountants are not limited to recording transactions; they play a broader role in analyzing and interpreting financial data to assist in decision-making.
Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their relevance to the accountant's responsibilities. For example, setting the firm's marketing strategy and managing production operations are not typically within the scope of accounting.
Focus on the correct option that aligns with the accountant's primary role, which is to provide financial information and assist in decision-making through analysis and interpretation of financial data.
Recognize that accountants contribute to strategic planning by offering insights derived from financial reports, helping businesses make informed decisions.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'assist in decision-making by analyzing and interpreting financial data,' as this reflects the core function of accountants beyond recording transactions.
