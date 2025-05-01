In the context of accounting, 'portfolio tests' refer to:
A
Testing the accuracy of individual journal entries in the general ledger.
B
Evaluating a group of assets or investments collectively to determine their overall performance or compliance with accounting standards.
C
Analyzing the tax implications of a single transaction.
D
Assessing the effectiveness of internal controls over cash management.
1
Understand the term 'portfolio tests' in the context of accounting. It refers to evaluating a group of assets or investments collectively rather than individually.
Recognize that the purpose of portfolio tests is to determine the overall performance or compliance of the group of assets with accounting standards.
Eliminate options that do not align with the definition of portfolio tests. For example, testing individual journal entries or analyzing a single transaction does not involve evaluating a group collectively.
Consider the context of the remaining options. Portfolio tests are not typically used to assess internal controls over cash management, as this is a separate area of accounting.
Conclude that the correct interpretation of 'portfolio tests' is evaluating a group of assets or investments collectively to determine their overall performance or compliance with accounting standards.
