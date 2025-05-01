Seeking a financial advisor is an especially good idea for _____ investors.
A
inexperienced
B
institutional
C
short-term
D
highly experienced
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking about the type of investors who would benefit most from seeking a financial advisor.
Consider the characteristics of each type of investor listed in the options: inexperienced, institutional, short-term, and highly experienced.
Analyze why inexperienced investors might need guidance: They may lack the knowledge or experience to make informed financial decisions, making a financial advisor valuable.
Evaluate the other options: Institutional investors typically have teams of professionals managing their investments, short-term investors may rely on quick market trends, and highly experienced investors likely have the expertise to manage their finances independently.
Conclude that inexperienced investors are the most likely to benefit from seeking a financial advisor, as they require support to navigate financial decisions effectively.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian